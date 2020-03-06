|
|
Glen E. Heckart July 29, 1961 - Mar. 3, 2020 After a long illness, I say goodbye to my Dear Husband Glen. He was a kind, good man who was loved and will be missed. A 50 year resident of Stockton, CA, Glen is survived by wife Frances Gillespie of Stockton. Also, living family, son, Neil Heckart of Florida; father, Norman Heckart of Fort Worth, TX; brothers and sister, John, Leeroy and Jessica Heckart; Niece, Angel and Nephews, Miko, Jonathan and Adrian all of Texas; brother and sister, Russell and Toni Daveggio of Stockton, CA; nieces and nephew, Natalie, Mia, Annalia, Gina, and Giancarlo. Rest in Peace My Love.
Published in The Record on Mar. 6, 2020