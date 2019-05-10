|
|
Glenna Jeanne Wright
Oct. 9, 1954 - Apr. 24, 2019
Glenna Jeanne Wright, 64, of
Stockton, CA passed away on
Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Glenna was born in Oakland on October 9, 1954 to the late Margaret Glenna West and Kirby Parcells West, Jr. Raised in Oakland, she attended Crocker Highlands Elementary School, McChesney Jr. High School, and Oakland High School. Glenna attended the University of
California, Davis from 1972 - 1976, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Plant Science. During her first week of
freshman year at UC Davis she met her college sweetheart, James (Jim) Wright of Woodland, CA. Jim and Glenna wed in 1977 and moved to Stockton, CA, where they raised their three children, Jeanne, Laurie, and Johnathan. Glenna enjoyed skiing,
swimming, gardening, and spending time in the mountains. She also loved family holidays. Glenna was known as a genuine, kind, and loving person to all. She will be greatly missed. Glenna is
survived by her husband Jim; her daughter Jeanne Guillory and husband Jason; her daughter Laurie Covarrubias and husband Efrain; her son Johnathan Wright and wife Meredith; her
stepmother Carol Orchison West; her sisters Susan Meckel and Nancy West; and her four grandchildren. A Celebration of
Glenna's Life will be held Saturday, May 18, at 10:30 a.m., at the Bear Creek Community Church, 11171 N. Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi, CA 95242. Donations in memory of Glenna may be made as tribute gifts to the UC Davis Arboretum and Public
Garden online at: https://give.ucdavis.edu/AARB or mailed to
Attn: Tribute Gift, UC Davis Arboretum and Public Garden, One Shields Avenue, Davis, CA 95616.
Published in The Record from May 10 to May 12, 2019