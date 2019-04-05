Home

Gloria Gonzales
Gloria Jane Gonzales

Gloria Jane Gonzales Obituary
Gloria Jane

Gonzales

Aug. 21, 1924 - Mar. 26, 2019

Gloria Jane Gonzales passed away peacefully at home on March 26, 2019. Born Gloria Jane Gallego on August 21, 1924 to Daniel and Mary Gallego in Pacoima, California. They moved to Stockton in the early 30's. Gloria met and married Angelo Hernandez and from this union they had six children. Greta, Mildred, Mary,

Angelo, George and Robert.

Gloria worked in the Canning

industry for 25 years. In 1977, Gloria married Adam Gonzales and were married 33 years until his death in 2003. Gloria and Adam loved taking train trips and vacations to the Catalina

Islands. Gloria deeply loved and cherished her family. Events and holidays would not be

complete without her festive Thanksgiving dinner table and

elaborate Christmas gatherings with family.

Gloria is preceded in death by her Parents, Brothers: Danny,

Richard and George; and Sister Mildred. Also, her infant

daughter, Greta Hernandez, and beloved son, Robert

Richard Hernandez. Gloria is survived by her sister, Juliette Hilt; Daughters Mildred (Joey), and Mary; Sons Angelo

(Rachel) and George (Denita); and also special to her heart,

Julia, Cindy, Christine, David and Stevie. Gloria was our

cherished Matriarch. She was blessed with 16 Grandchildren, 41 Great Grandchildren and

15 Great-Great Grandchildren.

All services will be held at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California St. Stockton.

Visitation will take place on

Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 2-6 followed by a Vigil at 6pm.

A Chapel service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11am

followed by an internment at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Apr. 5, 2019
