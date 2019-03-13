|
Gloria Stetler
November 16, 1926 - March 7, 2019
Gloria was born to the late
Edith and Francis Rodgers on November 16, 1926 in Stockton, California. She was preceded in death by husband Floyd E. Stetler Jr. and son Andrew Ross Stetler.
Gloria is survived by children Catherine Stetler, San Francisco CA ; Rick Stetler, Napa, CA ; Margaret Stetler, Stockton, CA. Her grandchildren Jaclyn Stetler, Washington, D.C. ;
Andrew Robert Stetler, Pueblo CO. Her greatgrandchildren
Cadence and Avalynn Stetler,
Pueblo, CO and her sister Mary Duff, Fresno, CA.
She attended local schools and retired from the Bank of Stockton and San Joaquin Co. Office of Education. Gloria was the San Francisco Clubmasters recipient of the Teacher of the Year Award 1993. She was a volunteer of St. Josephs Hospital, a docent at Haggin museum and a member of the Philamathean Club.
No services to be held.
Published in The Record on Mar. 13, 2019