Gordon Bettencourt
Dec. 23, 1931 Feb. 26, 2019
Gordon Bettencourt, age 87,
of Stockton, California passed away peacefully at his
home on February 26 having lived a full life. He was born and raised in Stockton California,
attended Stockton schools, was in the Air Force and retired as a Civil Engineer from California Department of Transportation. Gordon is survived by daughters Lynn Rollins (Roger) of Atlanta, Georgia, Susan Gale (Rodney), grandchildren, Bill Gale and Sandra Craggs (Nick) and three great grandchildren, Zoe and Allison Gale, and Kallie Craggs all of Stockton, California. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Dodie Bettencourt, and will be
interred with her at Cherokee Memorial Park. Honoring his wishes, there will be no
services.
Published in The Record on Mar. 31, 2019