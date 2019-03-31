Home

POWERED BY

Gordon Bettencourt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gordon Bettencourt Obituary
Gordon Bettencourt

Dec. 23, 1931 Feb. 26, 2019

Gordon Bettencourt, age 87,

of Stockton, California passed away peacefully at his

home on February 26 having lived a full life. He was born and raised in Stockton California,

attended Stockton schools, was in the Air Force and retired as a Civil Engineer from California Department of Transportation. Gordon is survived by daughters Lynn Rollins (Roger) of Atlanta, Georgia, Susan Gale (Rodney), grandchildren, Bill Gale and Sandra Craggs (Nick) and three great grandchildren, Zoe and Allison Gale, and Kallie Craggs all of Stockton, California. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Dodie Bettencourt, and will be

interred with her at Cherokee Memorial Park. Honoring his wishes, there will be no

services.
Published in The Record on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.