|
|
Gordon Mar 1950 - 2019 Gordon Mar passed away peacefully at the age of 68 on September 2, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Stockton. He was one in the first set of triplets born at St. Joseph's. He is survived by his triplet brother Gregg (Annie), sister Donna, and friend, Irene de la Torre. Gordon loved being an uncle to his beloved nieces and nephews Alyson Mar Collins, Tayler Mar, Parker Mar, Grant Mar and Brad Mar. He is preceded in death by his parents and his other triplet brother Grant. After graduating from Edison High School in 1969, he graduated San Jose State University. He became a dedicated employee for the U.S. Postal Service in Stockton for 37 years, retiring in 2010. He was a strong, independent, funny, and a kind hearted man, always with a smile on his face. He led a quiet and relaxing retirement with a fondness for Waterford crystal and his VW, BMW, Mustang and reliable Toyota cars. He was a tireless mall walker, had a love for music, especially Enya, enjoyed going on road trips, exploring flea markets for special finds and deals, gardening and watching old TV shows and movies. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the many people whose lives he touched. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 11:00 am at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Ln. Stockton. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or the .
Published in The Record on Sept. 5, 2019