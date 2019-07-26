|
|
Gordon Wheeler Lasiter Dec. 27, 1937 - July 21, 2019 Gordon W. Lasiter, 81, of Manteca, CA peacefully passed away on July 21, 2019, just 84 days after the love of his life, Mary, had gone to be with Jesus. Gordon served in the US Navy from 1959 - 1963, worked in the banking industry and then in 1976 opened Lasiter Insurance Agency, where he and Mary worked side by side for over 25 years. He is survived by his children: Lori & Rick Kellum, Janice & Tom Mitchell, Gordon D. Lasiter and Karyn & John Johnson. His 9 grandchildren: Amber (Kevin) Guerrero, Micah (Kristen) Kellum, Mark (Ashleigh) Reynolds, Jessica (Ryan) Powers, Bethany (Vincent) Nardi, Josephine Lasiter, Amanda Johnson, Emily Johnson and Juliann Johnson and 7 great grandchildren: Isaiah and Liam Kellum, Samuel and soon to be twin baby's Guerrero, Hunter and Sienna Powers, Isabella and Gaetano Nardi. Gordon is also survived by a loving sister in law, Donna Perry. Gordon loved spending time with his family boating, barbequing and playing games. He and Mary spent the first few years of their retirement traveling around the United States in their RV and even made a trip to her families' home country of Italy. He was known for his roaring voice and resounding laugh, colossal character, charisma and his stubbornness, he was very stubborn. An adjective to describe Gordon is BIG: he laughed big, his anger was big, and he committed big. Gordon was all in. He did everything with his whole heart. As Gordon's Parkinsonian Syndrome progressed, he was forced to slowly give up the things he loved: RVing, boating, lake living and playing games. His memory began to fade, along with his larger than life personality until he finally went to be with the Lord and the love of his life Mary. A Celebration of Life service will be held on August 11 at the Chapel in O'Connor Woods (3110 Wagner Heights Road, Stockton, CA 95209) at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family of Gordon & Mary Lasiter request donations to be made to www.psp.org or The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation http://www.app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute , then type in Lasiter. An online Guest Book is available for condolences at www.plfryandson.com.
Published in The Record on July 26, 2019