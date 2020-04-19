|
Gregory Frank "Papa" Bo Sept. 27, 1947- Apr. 12, 2020 Gregory Bo passed away peacefully at his Stockton home on April 12, 2020. He was surrounded by his son David; daughter, Stacie; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy & Michael Hayes; and his wife of 51 years, Geri. Greg was a proud lifelong Italian-Stocktonian, born to Lena and Frank Bo. Greg had many fond memories as a delivery boy for Gaia-Delucchi Grocery. Greg attended Stagg H.S & Delta College, and it was then while still teenagers he met the love of his life Geri Denhardt. Greg worked in the insurance industry for 47 years, and was part owner of Bohannon Insurance. He found his greatest enjoyment in his Wednesday golf games with the retired firefighters, his many fantasy football leagues, his NY Yankees, and traveling to Lake Tahoe with family & friends. Greg's 4 grandkids, Brooklyn, Carson, Beckett & Reagan meant the world to him. He rarely missed a school or athletic event. His "Papa's pasta sauce" is legendary. Because of circumstances, celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Record on Apr. 19, 2020