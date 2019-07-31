|
|
Greta Hermann, RN Feb. 23, 1930 -July 26, 2019 Greta was born to Louis and Esther Gullekson in Virginia, Minnesota on February 23, 1930. She peacefully passed at home, with her husband at her side, on July 26, 2019. Her family moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, when she was 12. She graduated from Saint Mary's School of Nursing in Milwaukee, where she met her husband Bob, Dr. Robert Hermann, MD. They were married on June 27, 1953. After Bob resigned his commission in the U.S Army Medical Corps in 1964, they moved to Stockton. Greta returned to practice nursing at San Joaquin General Hospital after her children were raised. She served in numerous community activities, receiving the California Medical Association Auxiliary's first Auxilian of the Year Award. She also received the first Auxilian of the year award from the San Joaquin County Medical Society. She received the first Auxilian of the Year award from the Child Abuse Prevention Council for her efforts promoting the Adopt a Family Christmas program. She also remained an active member of the Stockton Symphony Alliance. She was a devoted member of St. Michael's Parish and a member of the Divine Mercy Ministry. Greta is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bob, her son Mark (Sandy) Hermann, daughter Anne (Michael) Nickerson, son John Hermann, son Paul (Diana) Hermann and son James (Jennifer) Hermann. She is also survived by eight grand-children and eight great grand-children. Visitation will be at the Vineyard Chapel, Cherokee Funeral Home at 14165 Beckman Road Lodi, CA on Sunday, August 4 at 4 PM followed by a Vigil at 6 PM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St Michael's Church 5882 N. Ashley Lane, Stockton, CA on Monday, August 5 at 10 AM followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Greta's name to St. Michael's Catholic Church or to the .
Published in The Record from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019