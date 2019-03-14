Home

Gretchen Lee Tonkin

Gretchen Lee Tonkin Obituary
Gretchen Lee Tonkin

July 19, 1962 - March 5, 2019

Gretchen Lee Tonkin, passed on March 5, 2019, at the age of 56. Born July 19, 1962 with cerebral palsy, Gretchen enjoyed a life full of activities with parents Donald Tonkin (Deceased) and Andrea Tonkin, sister Gayle

(Bill Litz) and nieces Megan, Emily, nephew Jordan, and great-niece baby Abigail.

Gretchen enjoyed being with many friends in Special Education Programs which

she attended starting at age 6. She graduated from Walton

Development Center at age 22, and has since attended United Cerebral Palsy Adult Activity Center with many friends.

The family is deeply grateful for the guidance and support of Staff with Valley Mountain Regional Center, San Joaquin County, and her Personal Medical Staff. We are thankful for Helpers Isha and Ashanti who have assisted Gretchen and Mom at home for many years.

In Lieu of flowers, if you choose, contributions may be made to UCP or .

A Chapel Service will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, March 16, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 2400 Oxford Way, Lodi, with refreshments following.
Published in The Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019
