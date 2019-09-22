|
|
Gustavo Herrera 1919-2019 Gustavo {Gus) Herrera passed away at home peacefully on September 14, 2019. He was born in Comstock, TX in 1919. He was the last surviving sibling of 6 brothers and one sister. He moved to Stockton at an early age with his brother, Felipe and his wife, Guadalupe. He met and married Concepcion Mejia. The marriage lasted for 68 years, until her passing in 2015. He is survived by his loving family: son, Al Herrera, two daughters, Rita Herrera and Rebecca (Arturo) Olmos, three grandchildren, David, Marcia and Vincent Olmos one great - granddaughter, Olivia Olmos and many nieces and nephews. Gus had various jobs, but retired from Stockton Box after 31 years. He was a very kind hearted and generous man, who would help anyone in need. He was a dedicated family man and the time he spent with family was central to his life. He enjoyed black jack, bbq's and the scenic Sierras. He was blessed with a strong, healthy life and remained active into his late-90's. Papa will be greatly missed but remains forever in our hearts. The family would like to thank the staff of Meadowood, Hospice of San Joaquin and the caring assistance of Suzie Garcia. Services will be at Frisbee - Warren, 809 N. California, Stockton, CA on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Viewing will be at 5 pm, Rosary at 6pm. Funeral Mass will be at 11am on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 3847 N. Sutter, Stockton, CA.
Published in The Record from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019