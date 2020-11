Or Copy this URL to Share

Guy (Mike) Palmer

Guy (Mike) Palmer passed away on veterans day after a sudden illness.

Son of Guy and Caroline Palmer Caring Father of Anthony and Andrew, Brother of Tina Trammill, Mark Palmer, Eric Palmer, Annette Clark and Kent Palmer Mike was a retired Navy electrician and honorary lifetime member of the walnut knockers hall of fame.

He is missed for now until that glorious day when we are reunited in the presence of Jesus.



