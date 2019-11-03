|
Gwendolyn Segale April 27, 1934 - Oct. 23, 2019 Gwen Segale, loving spouse, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home on October 23rd. An only child, Gwen loved being surrounded by her family and friends, especially during the holidays. After graduating from the College of Pacific, Gwen worked as an elementary and junior high school teacher for 35 years. Without a doubt, Gwen's favorite "job" was working as a cashier each December in the family business, Segale Brothers Christmas Trees. This enabled her to catch up with old friends and meet many new friends each year. Gwen was born in San Francisco in 1934 and raised in Mokelumne Hill. She attended Mills College and graduated from Pacific in 1955. Gwen was known to many for her warm smile, strong faith, selfless nature and enduring devotion to her family. She is survived by the love of her life, Wayne Segale, whom she met while attending Calaveras High School and married in 1955. She leaves behind her three children, Mary (Steve) Spurgeon, Duffy (Lauren) Segale and John (Katie) Segale. She was the proud grandmother of Steven (Jenny), Mandy and Sydney Spurgeon; Allston, Emily and Wills Segale; Annie and Abby Segale; and her great-grandson, Vincent Spurgeon. A private family service has been planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin or the St. Mary's High School Stations of the Cross, Attn: Father Mathew.
Published in The Record on Nov. 3, 2019