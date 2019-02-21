|
Harold Allen
1943 - 2019
Harold Allen, 75, of Stockton, passed away early in the morning on Fri., Feb. 15 after a long battle with congestive heart
failure.
Harold was a social worker with San Joaquin Behavioral Health Services in Stockton. Listening to the stories of his clients at the Transcultural Clinic cemented his love of his profession. Harold was also a lieutenant in the California National Guard.
A natural cook, Harold experimented with the cuisines of
various cultures throughout his lifetime. Harold also enjoyed
traveling; his children and grandchildren fondly remember trips with their beloved "Grand P‚re" (Grandpa).
Harold is survived in life by his wife Sharon Allen; his loving
children Geoffrey and Amy
"Sam" Allen; his devoted daughter-in-law Jennifer "Jenn" Allen; and his adoring grandchildren Katie, Michaela, Geoffrey "Bubba," Arielle, Noah, Jennifer "Jenn Jenn", Eddie, and Mollie Allen, and his loving great-grandchildren Leena Britt and Alycia Britt.
Services will be held at New Day Community Church, 7525 Oakmont Dr., Stockton on Sat., Mar. 2 at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Audubon Society.
Published in The Record on Feb. 21, 2019