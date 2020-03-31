|
Harold Brooks Thayer, Jr. August 5, 1951 - March 6, 2020 Hal was born August ,1951, in San Mateo, CA, to Harold and Bette Thayer (Spence). He grew up in Palo Alto and San Jose. He attended Leland High School, San Jose City College, UOP and Delta College. He was a Registered Nurse and also held a degree in Administration of Justice. He worked for St. Joseph's Medical Center, in Oncology; Sutter Gould Medical Foundation and Hospice of San Joaquin. Hal was given a second chance at life,when his mother donated a kidney to him July 7, 1970. Special recognition must be given to Dr. Samuel Kountz, Jr., who was a pioneer in the field of organ transplantation; his expertise and dedication gave Hal another 49 years of life; sadly, Dr. Kountz passed away December 23, 1981, after contracting an unknown disease, as a visiting professor, in South Africa. Hal loved cooking for family and friends, and made the best Margaritas ever. He enjoyed camping, fishing and target shooting. He was a certified scuba diver, and often said he never felt so at peace as when experiencing the wondrous beauty that lies beneath the ocean. Hal is survived by his wife Sandy Thayer; children, Kristie Martindale (Kirsten), John Thayer (Emi), James Thayer (Laura), Evelyn Crampton (Steve) and Jennifer Young (Rob); grand-children Lillie, Amellia, Aurora, Chris and Allie; sisters, Paula Getzelman (Paul), Sarah Thayer-Ogden (preceded in death by Peter) and Laura Miller (Mike); nephews, Jeff, Mike, Todd, Sean and Andrew. During the last nine years of his life, he was comforted by his faithful companions, affectionately referred to as "The Hoolies;" Bear, Bullet, Minnie, Spottie and his cat Dyna. Hal passed peacefully March 6, with his family at his bedside. "Those we held in our arms for a little while, we hold in our hearts forever." (Anonymous). We will never forget your love, kindness and generosity, your unique sense of humor and your love of life. We love you and miss you, but know you are finally free of pain and resting in the arms of our Lord. You are forever in our hearts. The family would like to thank the First Responders and St. Joseph's Medical Center staff for the compassionate and excellent care provided in the Emergency Department, SICU, RICU and 4-West until his passing in the RICU; a special thank you to each of you who touched our lives and our hearts during this difficult time. Thank you to those of you who have been with Hal on this long journey - Dr. Steven Nelson; Dr. Ashok Daftary; Dr. P. B. Sagireddy; Dr. Sujeeth Punnam; the staff of Delta Sierra Dialysis Center; and the staff of Pacific Avenue Safeway Pharmacy. A special thank you to our dear friends and to my co-workers for your compassion and support during this very difficult time. You have been a blessing. "It's not how much you do, but how much love you put into the doing." (Mother Theresa) Due to the current public health concerns, Hal's memorial service will be a private ceremony. Those of you who knew Hal, know he had a unique sense of humor, was quick-witted, and could come up with a witty comment in a heartbeat. In Hal's memory, please give a smile to a stranger, share a joke or a funny story with someone and hold your friends and loved ones close. Should you wish to make a donation in his memory, please consider the American Kidney Fund, Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center Foundation, your local animal shelter or a .
Published in The Record on Mar. 31, 2020