Home

POWERED BY

Harold D. Crutchfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold D. Crutchfield Obituary
Harold D. Crutchfield Sept 18, 1954- Mar. 22, 2020 Harold Crutchfield of Lodi, Ca. passed on March 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Jonny Mae Crutchfield and brother Joe Nathan. Survivors include his wife, Kathy; brother, Carl (Diane); sister, Debra (Chip) Doyle; children, Deanie (Lance) Coleman, Cheyenne (Jason) Thompson; stepson Jeff Yandell; grandchildren, Natalie, Sophie, Larson, Savannah, Ashton and Ethan. Harold worked and owned with family, Crutchfield Const. He was a passed president for Builders Exchange. He was a member of the Waterloo Athletic Club and also Woodbridge Elks. He enjoyed many activities, fishing, camping, riding his harleys, playing cards on Saturdays at the Elks. Can't forget rolling dices too. But most of all loved get togethers at family functions with the grandkids sports. Special thanks to hospice, Deanie and Lance, Dave and Irene Smith.
logo

Published in The Record on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -