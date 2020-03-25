|
Harold D. Crutchfield Sept 18, 1954- Mar. 22, 2020 Harold Crutchfield of Lodi, Ca. passed on March 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Jonny Mae Crutchfield and brother Joe Nathan. Survivors include his wife, Kathy; brother, Carl (Diane); sister, Debra (Chip) Doyle; children, Deanie (Lance) Coleman, Cheyenne (Jason) Thompson; stepson Jeff Yandell; grandchildren, Natalie, Sophie, Larson, Savannah, Ashton and Ethan. Harold worked and owned with family, Crutchfield Const. He was a passed president for Builders Exchange. He was a member of the Waterloo Athletic Club and also Woodbridge Elks. He enjoyed many activities, fishing, camping, riding his harleys, playing cards on Saturdays at the Elks. Can't forget rolling dices too. But most of all loved get togethers at family functions with the grandkids sports. Special thanks to hospice, Deanie and Lance, Dave and Irene Smith.
Published in The Record on Mar. 25, 2020