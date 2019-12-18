|
Harold Deane Shaddock, Jr. Feb. 25, 1932 - Nov. 20, 2019 Hal was born in Washin-gton D.C. and entered into rest in San Andreas, CA. A veteran of the Korean War in the U.S. Navy. Hal graduated from Recruit Training as Honorman of his company. He was selected to join the Philippine Armed Forces All-Star baseball team two years in a row. In 1984, Hal was a member of the Northern CA Golf Assoc. and enjoys many other sports. Most of all he loved spending quality time with family, and loved his music, especially songs written and sung by Neil Diamond. He is preceded in death by father, Harold Deane Shaddock, Sr.; mother, Hazel Beatrice Shaddock; and wife of 40 years, Betty Bernice Shaddock. Survived by two brothers, Don Shaddock (Sara) and James Shaddock (Nancy); two sisters, Barbara Kinslow (Ken) and Linda Shaddock; daughters, Valerie Biser and Vivian Castillo (Nick); son, Steven Shaddock (Sharon); six grand-daughters, three grandsons, twelve great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed very much. To honor Hal, please make donations to the .
Published in The Record on Dec. 18, 2019