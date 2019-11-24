|
Harold Lincoln Witsaman, II May 1, 1932 - October 2, 2019 Harold Lincoln Witsaman, II, 87, of Gold River, California passed away peacefully after a short illness on October 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 65 wonderful years, Gwen (Gille); daughter, Amy (Ken) Galli, son, Eric (Melissa) and sister, Judy Mooney. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elberta Brittan Witsaman and Harold Lincoln Witsaman. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Sean Reinhardt, Terra Biglieri, Brandon, Olivia and Amanda Witsaman and five great-grandchildren, Mara, Brooklyn, Matthew and Lucca Biglieri and Hailey Reinhardt. Harold was born in Brooklyn, New York and raised in Northeastern Ohio, where he graduated from Stow High School. He graduated as a cadet from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point on Long Island, New York. After serving in the Navy, on a minesweeper during the Korean War, he graduated from Case Western Reserve Law School in Cleveland, Ohio and became a Specialist Attorney in Maritime Law. He served as a Trial Lawyer in Washington D.C. for the Federal Maritime Commission during the Kennedy and Johnson Administrations and then joined the Maritime Division of the Justice Department in San Francisco, California. In 1969 he became a partner of Ray, Robinson, Hanninen & Keenanen, the oldest maritime law firm on the Great Lakes. He managed all the trial cases from the Chicago Office until he retired 22 years later. He was active in the Sacramento SIRS Retirement organization and served as President (Big Sir) of the Stockton group for several terms. Thank you to all who loved and cared for him. Tributes honoring him to be read, can be sent to his daughter at: amywitsaman@aol.com. If you would like to donate to his favorite charities, please contact Amy at the email address above. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life for Harold on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2PM at Northridge Country Club, 7600 Madison Ave., Fair Oaks, CA. Please RSVP to the email address above.
Published in The Record on Nov. 24, 2019