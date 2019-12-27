|
Harold Lloyd Moffet, Jr. Aug. 13, 1946 - Dec. 24, 2019 Harold Lloyd Moffet Jr., 73, of West Lafayette, formerly of Stockton, CA, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at his residence. Harold was born on August 13, 1946 in Gustine, CA to the late Harold Lloyd, Sr. and Donetta Moffet. Harold graduated from Gustine High School, and went on to receive his Associates Degree in Automotive Technology. On August 7,1981, he married Bess Dienhart at Chapel of the Bells in South Lake Tahoe, CA. He was the owner/operator of Moffet Automotive in Stockton, CA. Harold loved everything about cars, especially working on them. He enjoyed watching NASCAR races and the Indy 500. Harold was a member of Holy Cross United Methodist Church in Stockton, CA. Surviving is one son, Ronald (wife: Gloria) Moffet of Stockton, CA; one step-son, Lee (wife: Ginger) Coward of Edmonds, WA; three siblings, Scott Moffet, Kim Anderson, and Byron Moffet; three brother-in-law's, George "Lou" Dienhart, John A. Dienhart, and Ray Dienhart; five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by one step-son, Brad Coward. Private family services will be held at a later date in January. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to ALS Association. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in The Record on Dec. 27, 2019