Harry Joseph Ennis 1928 - 2020 Harry Joseph Ennis, Jr. of Stockton, California, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at age 92. He passed away peacefully in his sleep. Harry was a source of encouragement and strength to everyone he knew. Harry was born on January 17, 1928 in Kansas City, MO, the son of Harry and Elizabeth Ennis. He married Maureen Cecilia Shea on November 27, 1952, and was the proud father of six children. Harry earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering at University of Southern California in 1949. He worked as an engineer in Los Angeles County, for over 14 years, before moving to Northern California and working for the City of Vallejo. In 1970 Harry moved the family to Bakersfield where he was the Assistant Director of Public Works for Kern County until he retired in 1992. In 2000, Harry and Maureen moved to Stockton, California, to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren. Harry is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Tom Johnson), daughter-in-laws Nancy and Sydney, and sons Jim (Sally), and Mark (Barbie), and 14 grandchildren Alex, Taylor, Andrew, Colleen, Lucy, Sarah, Mary, Grace, Michael, Erin, Josh, Daniel, Annie, and Evan. Harry's extended family includes sisters Helen Davis and Marilynn Van Wagner. Harry is preceded in death by his wife Maureen; sons Christopher, Dan and John; and his brother, Jim. Harry was a loving husband, a generous father, and a doting grandfather. He loved his family dearly and sacrificed for all of them. His example of faith, love, humility, service and generosity enriched the lives of everyone who knew him. The funeral will be held at the Cathedral of the Annunciation at 425 W. Magnolia Street, Stockton on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Harry Ennis to the Cathedral of the Annunciation. The family of Harry Ennis would like to thank the wonderful staff of Laurel Pointe at O'Conner Woods where he spent the last year of his life.Their care and compassion were a huge comfort to our father.