Harry Maxey
Harry Lee Maxey

Harry Lee Maxey Obituary
Harry Lee Maxey

June 26, 1936 - Feb. 15, 2019

Harry Lee Maxey, 82, of

Stockton, CA passed away on February 15, 2019.

Rosary will be 6:30 pm Tuesday, February 26th at DeYoung

Memorial Chapel.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday the 27th of February at Presentation Church. Arrangements are through DeYoung Memorial

Chapel.

Harry was born in Lodi,

Oklahoma to Nettie Hunt and Bill Maxey on June 26, 1936.

He went to school at Delta

College where he met the love of his life, Connie Barela, whom he married on June 11, 1956. He then furthered his education and graduated from Stanford University with a Master's

Degree. He worked as an

Educator for Stockton Unified School District. He again went back to school to get his

Doctorate from UOP. This led him to seating as head of the

Bilingual Department. He was an advocate for language development and served on several committees for ESL, Grant writing and Indian affairs. He was

involved deeply in his faith where he served for The Knights of Columbus at Presentation Church. As a Knight, he donated his service delivering food to families and assisting those less fortunate. He devoted many years of his life to the beloved BVM sisters from his congregation of which he considered family.

In his retirement, Harry mentored new teachers and taught English to non-English speaking students. Some of his favorite past times include learning new languages, breeding show dogs, listening to opera, classical and Mexican music. He spent many of his hours working in his showcase garden where he would plant any

assortment of flowers his wife desired.

Harry is survived by his wife, Connie Maxey and their

children, Manuel Maxey, Mary Cathleen Dorman (Dennis) and Madalena Romero (Mark); his grandchildren, Christina Maxey, Gregg Storrs II (Amy), Sarah Guy (Matt), Rory Storrs

(Shannon), Alicia Skipper

(Brandon) and Sonia Romero; great grandchildren Mattisin, Jax, Kaydence, Joey, Caleb, Brock, Mason and Rory Jr.

Harry is also survived by his

sister June Scott and their aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by their parents Nettie Hunt, Bill Maxey and Deb Linville, as well as, his brother Dale Linville.

The family of Harry Maxey wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice of

San Joaquin and DeYoung Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Record on Feb. 24, 2019
