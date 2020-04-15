Home

Harry S. Mertens Feb. 24, 1963 - Mar. 28, 2020 Harry S. Mertens, 57; born in Honolulu, HI, moved to Stockton, CA. in 1978, graduated from Edison High School, and was employed by Xfinity, died at home from Gastric Adenocarcinoma. He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses, who loved to share God's Word with others. Besides Jehovah, his family was very important to him. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother and uncle. He is survived by his wife, Tamela; two sons, Shane Burnett and Anthony M. Mertens; by mother and stepfather, Frances and Russell Tyler; father and step-mother, Harry and Regena Mertens; siblings, Jeffrey Mertens, Laura Mertens, Denisse Low, Russell Mertens, Bernadine Mertens Hernandez; and by many nieces, nephews and grand nephews.
Published in The Record on Apr. 15, 2020
