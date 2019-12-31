|
|
Helen E. Murphy May 2, 1929 - Dec. 18, 2019 Mrs. Helen E. Murphy, age 90, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019. She was born to the late Daniel and Irma Shelley on May 2, 1929 in Siskiyou County, CA. Helen attended a one room schoolhouse in Yreka where her mother taught. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from College of the Pacific, in Stockton in 1951. While at Pacific, she was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. At the College of the Pacific, she met her future husband, Donald J. Murphy. They were married in 1952 and lived in both Spokane and Billings. After transferring back to Stockton in 1956 they felt they were at home and raised their family of three children in Stockton. Helen remained a lifelong supporter of Pacific's basketball and volleyball teams. She was an active member of the Pacific Athletic Foundation. Helen was also involved in Junior Aid of Stockton and was a Pink Lady in the St. Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary. Helen enjoyed traveling the world, the arts, her garden, cooking gourmet meals for her family, spending time at her beach house in Santa Cruz and shopping. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years and, her sister, Lucille and brother, Cecil. Helen will be forever cherished in the lives of her children: Kathleen (Mark) Kelsey, Carol (Ron) Rugani and Ken (Mary) Murphy. She was adored by her grandchildren: Lisa (Guy), Tim, Jill, Megan and Kelsey and her great-grandson Elliott. She also had devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10am, Church of the Presentation. The family requests donations to Hospice of San Joaquin in lieu of flowers. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020