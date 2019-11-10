|
|
Helen Emree Banks Oct. 20, 1923 - Nov. 3, 2019 Helen Emree Banks passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 3, 2019, two weeks after celebrating her 96th birthday. Born October 20, 1923, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence "Tip" Tipton and her son, Tipton "Tip, Jr." Lawrence. She leaves behind her daughter, Kay (Rick) Botiller Cardozo; grandchildren, Kristin (Tim) Ranuio, Brian Botiller, Carlene (Jason) Ankney, Jeff (Heather) Banks; daughter-in-law, Kathy Banks; and six great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. A veteran of WWII, U.S. Navy, she was proud of her service to our country. Helen was a well regarded and highly renowned artist, both a painter and a sculptor. Since her days as a young adult in San Francisco riding a cable car to work, she worked as a professional and award winning artist for her entire life. The family would like to thank The Oaks at Inglewood and Amavi Hospice for their loving care of Helen. No funeral will be held per Helen's instructions.
Published in The Record on Nov. 10, 2019