Captain Henry Don Freeman 1947 - 2020 Retired Police Captain Henry Don Freeman ran his last race on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Henry was born on March 22 in Dardanelle, AK, and eventually settled in Stockton, where he lived for many years. In 2013, he and his wife, Rebekah, moved to Lake Wildwood, CA. Henry joined the Stockton Police Department as a Patrolman in 1969. Over the years, he moved up in rank from Patrolman to Captain, and retired in December 2000 after almost 33 years of service. Henry was an active runner, golfer and all around athlete. Henry is survived by his beloved wife, Rebekah, daughter, Stephanie, of Stockton, and son, Alan, of Lodi; by grandsons, Gary and Carl, five great grandchildren, several brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was a loved man, and a man of unshakable confidence, integrity and principle. He shall be missed and honored every day. Celebration of Life services are pending.


Published in The Record on Jun. 9, 2020.
