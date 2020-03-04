|
Henry Dyer, Jr. Feb 11, 1939 - Feb 27, 2020 Born and raised in Newnan, GA and graduated from Central High School. He joined the Navy in 1957 and served 4 years before receiving an honorable discharge in 1961. Retired from the Fed. Aviation Admin. after 42 years of service and from First Baptist Church of Stockton after 10 years. Henry was a resident of Stockton for 42 years and was married to Linda (Denise) Dyer for 32 years. Henry raised 3 sons, Mark A. Dyer of Sacramento, CA, Jack R. McCann III (Christina) of Stockton, CA and Albert R. McCann (Gemma) of Helotes, TX. He is survived by siblings, Allan Dyer, Curtis Dyer, Clinton Dyer and Patricia Arnold. Preceded in death by father, Henry Dyer; mother, Lucille (Gaston) Dyer and brother Kenneth Dyer. Henry was a loving, kind & devoted brother, husband, father, grandfather, friend and was loved by all. Viewing will be held at Cherokee Memorial Park, Vineyard Chapel, Lodi, CA on Wed. Mar. 4, 2020, 2pm - 8pm. Celebration of Life at First Baptist Church of Stockton, Thurs. Mar. 5, 2020 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Hospice of San Joaquin.
Published in The Record on Mar. 4, 2020