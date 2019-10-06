|
|
Henry Max Jacob Nov. 24,1970 - Sept. 20,2019 Henry Max Jacob died Friday, September 20, 2019 with family at his side. Born November 24, 1970 in San Francisco, Henry was raised in Berkeley along with his younger sister. He attended parochial and public schools throughout Berkeley before heading off to college at Humboldt State and then graduated from CSU Stanislaus in 1994. He briefly lived and worked in the Sacramento area before moving to Stockton, where he started a family and chose to spend the rest of his life. Henry was a talented artist, passionate home cook and exceptional downhill skier. He also enjoyed recreational archery, since middle school, and passed this love along to his eldest son. Henry was rarely interested in following the rules and had a truly unique perspective and appreciation of life's challenges and joys. Regardless of the circumstances, he was always able to find the humor in everyday situations; he relished in making people laugh. Henry had an unstoppable work ethic and will be missed by his co-workers and customers at Pak Mail. He was a loyal friend and thoughtful brother and uncle; in addition, he deeply appreciated the constant devotion of his parents. Henry cherished his two older children with great pride and joy. He looked forward to the birth of his youngest son this winter. He was profoundly in love with his wife and was thankful for her friendship and adoration every day. Henry leaves behind his wife, Kimberly; children, Alexander, Kayley and Dylan; parents, Paul and Dorothy; step-children, Kessana, Natalin and Noe; sister, Sarah (Jon) Ball; nephew and niece, Franklin and Annie and numerous extended family and in-laws. Condolences can be sent to KIMBERLY JACOB c/o Frisbie Warren & Carroll Mortuary, 809 N. California St Stockton, CA 95202.
Published in The Record on Oct. 6, 2019