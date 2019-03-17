|
|
Henry Y. Rodriguez
1939 - 2019
Henry was born in Chino, CA to Joe Rodriguez and Tomasa Yamas. He spent his early
childhood in Southern CA and then moved to Northern CA (Brentwood and Rio Vista).
He came from a very large and close-knit family. At the age of 23 he married Cathy who loved him since she was 11 yrs. old. They were married for 57 years in February and were always
residents of Stockton. Henry lost the use of his right arm in a car accident at the age of 20, but he always worked hard and tried to succeed at everything he did. He worked on a ranch driving tractors, various jobs at Canepa's Car Wash, ten years at Sierra Lumber and then
retired from City of Stockton as Golf Course Maintenance.
He was always a great one- armed golfer, and that was his passion. Henry is survived by his wife Cathy and his six siblings as well as many nieces and nephews and many other family members. Henry loved people and was loved by many. He will always live in our hearts. Private services are scheduled.
Published in The Record on Mar. 17, 2019