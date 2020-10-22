1/1
Herbert August Speckman
1940 - 2020
Herbert August Speckman, peacefully passed away at home on Sunday, October 11, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Born in Stockton, California on December 8, 1940 to the late George A. and Anna Speckman.
Herb graduated from Edison High School and pursued his passion for farming, which resulted in an induction to the San Joaquin County Agriculture Hall of Fame. He was an innovator and pioneer in the San Joaquin Delta region and its renowned asparagus industry. He served on numerous boards including multiple Reclamation Districts and the California Asparagus Commission. He was an active member of the Western Growers Association, Growers Harvesting Committee, California Tomato Commission, San Joaquin Farm Bureau Federation, Hay Growers Association, Sugar Beet Growers Association. Herb also enjoyed flying, racing cars, and hunting.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Joyce; his two daughters, Sandy Kiefer (Kent) and Stacy Flaherty (Chris); and his grandchildren, his most cherished possessions, Brianna Kiefer, Taylor, Keegan and Lauren Flaherty. He also leaves behind a brother George H. Speckman, sister Inga Machado, and several nephews.
A private service was held on October 16, 2020 at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation of your choice or to San Joaquin County Historical Society and Museum at P.O. Box 30, Lodi, CA 95241-0030 or The Michael J Fox Foundation at P.O. Box 4777 New York, NY 10163-4777.
Herb will be missed dearly by all who knew him, young and old alike for his zest for life, work ethic beyond measure, sense of humor, and love of farming. The family wishes to thank Janet Sermeno for her loving care and devotion to "Mr. Herbie".
Casa Bonita Funeral Home

Published in The Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500
