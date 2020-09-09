Herbert E. Horstmann March 19, 1938 - August 8, 2020 Herbert E. Horstmann passed away on August 8, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1938 in Oakland, Calif. To Chester and Sylvia Horstmann. He graduated from Whittier High School, where he was the Student Body President. In 1959, He graduated from Claremont Men's College where he was an outstanding baseball player. After that, he graduated from Bolt School of Law, U.C. Berkley in 1962. Upon graduating from Law School, he served 2 years in the army stationed in Korea. After discharge from the service, he joined a law firm in Whittier and in 1968, he moved to Lodi and became a partner in the law firm of Mertz, Adams, Horstmann, and Funk. He later left the practice to work for the San Joaquin County and became a Superior Court Commissioner and retired in 2011. Described by many as a true "Gentle-man" Herb was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He always gave people the time and love he felt everyone deserved, be it as an attorney or as a member of the church. Passionate about making the most of life, Herb had a habit of "leaving the room feeling better than when he arrived". All who were lucky enough to know him will miss his beaming smile and the twinkle in his eye. He was a past president of the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club, Lodi Police Dept. Partners, Friends of Lodi Library, Salvation Army, Kiwanis, Tortuga Fraternity of Claremont Men's College and a long-standing member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Because of Herb's passion for baseball, he became a co-owner of the Lodi Crushers, a Semi-pro baseball team in Lodi in the 1970's. His loving wife of 41 years, Marion Horstmann and his parents, Chet and Sylvia Horstmann, precedes him in death. He is survived by his son Matthew Horstmann and grandson Noah MacMillan along with stepchildren, Tore Maggio (Donna), Charlene Patton (Pat), Cheryl Figone and Carl Maggio, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister Carole Horstmann Beswick and his partner of 4 years Pat Peirano. Donations may be made in Herb's memory to: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 701 S. Pleasant Ave., Lodi, CA 95240 or Claremont McKenna College, Advancement Office-Attn: Andrew Carrillo, 400 N. Claremont Blvd. Claremont, CA 91711 (Memo) Arce Scholarship/Herb Horstmann class of 59. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.



