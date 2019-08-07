|
Herbert Eugene McGehee April 27,1930 - August 2, 2019 Herbert McGehee passed away on August 2, 2019 in Stockton at the age of 89. He was born on April 27, 1930 to James and Cordelia McGehee in Stratford, OK. He served his country honorably in the US Army, and was a long time resident of Stockton. He is preceded in death by his wife Ruby, and nine siblings. He is survived by his daughter Gail L. Amo, granddaughter Victoria Amo (Clifford Wright), and a sister Berthalene Bailey. A graveside service will take place at 11AM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Linden Cemetery on Cady Lane. Donations are preferred to flowers to .
Published in The Record on Aug. 7, 2019