Herman J. Urenda April 24, 1938 Aug. 7, 2019 Herman J. Urenda passed away peacefully after a battle with dementia. Herman touched many lives with his uniqueness and athletic abilities. He was born in Brentwood California and graduated from Liberty Union High School class of 1957. Herman was an outstanding athlete in football, basketball, baseball and track. He played in the 1957 North/South Shrine Football game where he was MVP. Herman attended the University of the Pacific (COP) where he continued his football and basketball career. After graduation he played for the Oakland Raiders until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Herman enjoyed a 32-year career with Contra Costa County Juvenile Byron Boys Ranch as a counselor. He was an avid golfer and loved spending time with his many nephews and nieces. Herman is survived by his sisters Connie Zendejas, Mary Meek and Beatrice Elkins. He is proceeded in death by his parents Eufemio and Domitila Urenda, sister Frances Vasquez, Brothers Paul, Tony and Felix Urenda. Visitation will be Friday August 16 at 5 PM followed by a Vigil at 7 PM and the Funeral Mass will be Saturday August 17th at 11:30 am. All Services will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 500 Fairview Avenue, Brentwood.
Published in The Record on Aug. 16, 2019