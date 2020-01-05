|
Hilda Carlos May 18, 1938 December 24, 2019 After an 8 year battle with cancer, Hilda Carlos passed away at the age of 81 surrounded by her 4 children at her home in Stockton. She was born in 1938 in the Azores on the island of Faial. While life there was difficult, she recognized that others around her had it much harder. Hilda had many fond memories of her childhood and cherished her parents who instilled in her the importance of family and hard work. After the volcanic eruption of 1958 that devastated the island, Hilda and her father, Jos‚ Vargas, were among the 1st group to immigrate to the U.S. under the Azorean Refugee Act. They came to California to get established, find work and send for the rest of the family. In 1960, she married Frank Carlos, also from Faial, and the young couple settled in Auburn. In 1963, Hilda wanted to be closer to her parents who had moved to Pleasanton. On the long drive back to Auburn, she had Frank pull over at a phone booth in Stockton where she used the yellow pages to find Frank a job at a cabinet shop. They started their life in Stockton the next day. In 1964, Frank and Hilda bought the home they would live in for the rest of their lives and raise 4 children. Frank would go on to open his own cabinet shop and build or remodel several rental homes in Stockton. While he provided the labor, Hilda had to learn to manage the business side of things. Hilda also worked at Tillie Lewis Cannery for over 20 years where she chose to work the graveyard shift so she could be home for her children during the day. Hilda was a passionate volunteer giving a great deal of time and energy to Our Lady of Fatima Society in Thornton, St. Michael's Catholic Church and Glenwood Elementary. Hilda also traveled extensively and treated her family to multiple return trips to the Azores. In 2012, Hilda was diagnosed with cancer and courageously endured multiple treatments. Simultaneously, Frank's health deteriorated and she was his devoted caregiver for the last 10 years of his life. Even though her children would plead with her to slow down, Hilda continued to work hard until the end of her life. Hilda is preceded in death (only by a month) by her husband, Frank; her parents and sister, Zulmida. She is survived by her four children, Elda, Rose Marie, Dianne, and Gary; her 4 grandchildren; her sisters, Maria, Ida, Mary; and brother, Joe. Hilda was laid to rest Friday, January 3rd in Stockton.
Published in The Record on Jan. 5, 2020