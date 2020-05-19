|
Hortencia Castellanos De Craig Feb. 26, 1957 - May 10, 2020 On Mother's Day of this year 2020, Hortencia Craig passed away peacefully at her Modesto residence after a long and brave 4 year battle with cancer. She is survived by her daughter's Melissa, Jennifer, Carolyn, Emilia and son Joseph. Hortencia was a wonderful mother, a kind sister to her siblings, a loving grandmother and auntie to her nieces and nephews. She was a real friend to many through and through. Hortencia not only had a gentle nature but her smile could light up a room. She came to this country for a better life and was as hardworking as she was kind. By the time she retired, she worked approximately 20 years at Heinz Ketchup. In May of 1979, she met the love of her life, Joseph Andrew Craig got married and they had five beautiful children together. She spent most of her life devoted to taking care of her family. She was truly a beautiful person inside and out. We will forever carry her memory in our hearts and find solace in knowing that she can now rest peace-fully in heaven with her prince. She will always remain a beautiful soul. We love you mama. Zapata Funeral Home
Published in The Record on May 19, 2020