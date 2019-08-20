|
|
Hosea Saffold Sr. June 19,1931 - Aug. 14,2019 Hosea Saffold, Sr. was born to Green and Gertrude (Adams) Saffold, Sr. on June 19, 1931 in Mississippi. He departed this life on August 14, 2019, at the age of 88 after a long illness. In 1950, his family settled in Stockton, CA. He was married to Mary (Scoggins) Saffold for 34 years until her untimely passing July 26, 1994. To this union five children were born: Kimberly, Hosea Jr., Elzira, Priscilla, and Benjamin. Mr. Saffold worked as a butcher for Alpine Meat Packing Company for 34 years, and as a custodial engineer for Stockton Unified School District. He served faithfully in the Church of God in Christ denomination for over 60 year and was a true "Bible Scholar". He also enjoyed tennis, boxing, bowling, cycling, ping pong, checkers, and other sports. In 1997, Mr. Saffold married Gloria Jean Meeks of Sacramento, CA. They were married for nearly 18 years until her passing on April 29, 2015. Mr. Saffold leaves to mourn his children: Kimberly, Hosea Jr. (Stephanie), Elzira, Priscilla, Benjamin, Reuben (Anna), Karen (Medro), Dennis, and Carlene; and 19 grandchildren; his brothers: Noah (Rosemary) Saffold, Sr.; and ST (Jackie) Saffold; his sisters: Gladys Crittendon; Catherine (Art) Taylor-Huffman; Marie Lee; and Priscilla (Cornell) Harvell. He also leaves three generations of nephews and nieces; relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA 95204. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 9:00am 10:30am at the Quail Lakes Baptist Church, 1904 Quail Lakes Drive, Stockton, CA 95207 with the funeral service to follow at 11:00am. Committal will follow at Cherokee Memorial Park located at Hwy 99 and Harney Lane, Lodi, CA.
Published in The Record on Aug. 20, 2019