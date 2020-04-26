|
Howard Edwin Mallett February 12, 1923 - April 14, 2020 Howard Edwin Mallett passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 in Modesto at the age of 97. Howard was born on February 12, 1923 in Prince Rupert, British Columbia, Canada to parents, Alfred and Eva Mallett. Howard has been a resident of Ripon for the past 10 years. After graduating High School, Howard enlisted in the U.S. Navy Coast Guard and proudly served during World War II. After being discharged from the military, Howard moved his family to Cupertino, CA where he lived for over 65 years. Howard worked for 35 years for United Airlines as an aircraft mechanic. After retirement, Howard enjoyed solo backpacking trips and restoring his 55 Chevy. Howard leaves behind his children, Deanna Lin Pierce (Les), Leslie Jeann Mallett (Charles Van Gorkom), Gregory Alan Mallett (Grace A.), Jill Christine Mallett, his 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Howard is preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 60 years, Patricia Jane, along with his two brothers, Lloyd Alfred Mallett and Charles E. Mallett. Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Mallett family. Howard will be laid to rest alongside his wife Patricia at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the name of Howard Mallett to First Christian Reformed Church. Mailing address is, 305 Boesch Ave, Ripon, CA 95366. The donations will go to Wagners-Flying H Ranch. This organization exists to bring young men and their families to God's perspective and standard of family living.
Published in The Record on Apr. 26, 2020