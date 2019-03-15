Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
3645 N. Eldorado
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
Dixon, CA
View Map

Hugh Charles Larkin


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hugh Charles Larkin Obituary
Hugh Charles Larkin 1927 - 2019

Hugh Charles Larkin, 91,

arrived in Heaven on Mar. 24.

Born to parents Emmet Joseph Larkin & Ascelia Mary Larkin.

A WWII, & Korean Veteran, County Sheriff's Deputy, a singer / dancer, & a nursing home

inspector, Hugh loved helping people; a kind hearted man who uplifted everyone he met.

Hugh is survived by daughters, Kathleen & Maureen, sister, Shirley Domench, nephews,

Richard, Greg & Danny, niece Marie & many, many cousins & friends who loved him so very much. A memorial will be held Mar. 18 at 1 pm, First Baptist Church, 3645 N. Eldorado, with reception to follow at American Legion Ed Stewart Post #803.

Military Honors will be on

Mar. 19 at 10 am at Sacramento

Valley National Cemetery,

Dixon, CA. For information

Francis Larkin (209)463-7056.
Published in The Record on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.