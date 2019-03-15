|
Hugh Charles Larkin 1927 - 2019
Hugh Charles Larkin, 91,
arrived in Heaven on Mar. 24.
Born to parents Emmet Joseph Larkin & Ascelia Mary Larkin.
A WWII, & Korean Veteran, County Sheriff's Deputy, a singer / dancer, & a nursing home
inspector, Hugh loved helping people; a kind hearted man who uplifted everyone he met.
Hugh is survived by daughters, Kathleen & Maureen, sister, Shirley Domench, nephews,
Richard, Greg & Danny, niece Marie & many, many cousins & friends who loved him so very much. A memorial will be held Mar. 18 at 1 pm, First Baptist Church, 3645 N. Eldorado, with reception to follow at American Legion Ed Stewart Post #803.
Military Honors will be on
Mar. 19 at 10 am at Sacramento
Valley National Cemetery,
Dixon, CA. For information
Francis Larkin (209)463-7056.
Published in The Record on Mar. 15, 2019