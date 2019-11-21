|
Ida Bell Nixon Oct. 5, 1924 - Nov. 18, 2019 Ida Bell Nixon, age 95, passed away on November 18, 2019. Ida was born on October 5, 1924 in Arkansas to Henry Owen and Cora Kenney. She was married to James Nixon for 54 years. Ida was a member of the Christian Life Center and drove the bus for Linden High School for 20 years. She enjoyed making quilts and knitting. Ida is survived by children, James Olen Nixon, Charles Nixon, Stanley Nixon; grandchildren, Tim Nixon, Tracy Nixon, Tara Gonzalez, AJ Nixon, Natalie Nixon, Angela Nixon, Scotty Guthrie, Christy Odum, Nicole Nixon Holguin and Travis Nixon. She is preceded in death by husband, James Nixon and children, Delta Kay Nixon and Regina Nixon Martinez. Funeral Service will be held 10AM on Friday, November 22, 2019 in the Evergreen Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, HWY 99 and Harney Lane, in Lodi. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204 and Christian Life Center, 9025 West Ln., Stockton, CA 95210.
Published in The Record on Nov. 21, 2019