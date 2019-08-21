|
|
Ignacio Orozco Flores May 30, 1926 - Aug. 18, 2019 Ignacio Orozco Flores was born on May 30, 1926 in El Mezquital Del Oro Zacatecas to the parents Antonia Orozco and Jose Trinidad Flores. He had 5 siblings and is survived by his sister Carmen Palacio. In his early years he studied 7 years in the seminary as his dreams were to be a priest. Due to hardships he was forced to go back home and help. He worked in many different jobs throughout his life such as the post office in Mexico where he managed many employees. He then met the love of his life Guadalupe Alvarez and married in 1950. They were blessed with 13 children. Ignacio at times had to work even 3 jobs at a time to sustain his family. Ignacio has dedicated his life to always helping others in places such as St. Mary's church, volunteered as a foster grandparent, and even taught inmates how to read and counseled them through hard times. Abuelito was known for always singing, being happy and positive, but most of all he instilled the word of God in all his family and passionately kept the word of God. He will be greatly missed by all 13 kids, 46 grandkids, 47 great grandkids, and 1 great great grandkid! Rosary Services will be held at St. Mary's Church on 8/21/2019 at 3pm. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday 8/22/2019 at 10am in St. Mary's church and burial will proceed at the San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. Special thanks to Zapata Funeral Home for all their help.
Published in The Record on Aug. 21, 2019