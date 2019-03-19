Home

DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 466-8075
Ilse Antonelli
Ilse E. Antonelli

Ilse E. Antonelli Obituary
Ilse E. Antonelli

1927 -2019

Ilse E. Antonelli, age 91, of Stockton passed peacefully on March 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital. She was born and raised in Kraslice (Graslitz), the Republic of Czechoslovakia to the late Karl and Anna Leger. Her family was expelled to

Bavaria after World War II where she worked as a translator for the Allies. She immigrated to the United States and

settled in Stockton in 1958. She married Joseph A. Antonelli on June 6, 1959. They enjoyed 37 years of marriage in Stockton before his death in December 1996.

Ilse was employed at the Bank of Stockton Headquarters as a secretary for 31 years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of

St. Luke's Catholic Church and the Hermen Sons Lodge #26.

Survivors include Step-son

Douglas (Becky) Antonelli of Mount Zion, Ill.; grandson Tony (Shannon) Antonelli of Mount Zion, Il; granddaughter Deana (Fred) Antonelli-Pike of Newbury, England; great grandchildren Emma Antonelli and

Joseph Antonelli-Pike; nephew Ron Antonelli and niece Carol Arinder of Wisconsin; dear friends Sister Elda Follone of Rome; Father Roland L. Rodrigo of Sri Lanka; many other dear friends and relatives here and abroad; and all of her Angles - Vickie, Elizabeth,

Heather, Rochell, Jasmin, LaRoy , Sikeiti, and Tina.

Visitation services will be held at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N California St., Stockton, CA on Thursday March 21st from 2 pm to 6 pm followed by a Rosary service at 6 pm.

There will be a mass at

St. Luke Catholic Church on

Friday March 22nd at 10 am

followed by the committal

service at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to

St. Luke Catholic Church Building Fund, 3847 N. Sutter St. Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Record on Mar. 19, 2019
