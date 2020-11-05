Imanuel Domingo Tovar Jr.

Imanuel Domingo Tovar Jr., our beloved Bubby, was called to heaven on Friday, October 30th, 2020. Imanuel was born on August 18, 2006 in Stockton, CA, to Melissa Nagy and Imanuel Tovar Sr. He is the oldest brother to Julian, Jarren, Anthony, and Audrey, and stepson to Erika. Imanuel is the light and anchor of our family. We will always remember his caring heart, his love for sports and music, and his contagious smile and laughter. Imanuel is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, and great grandparents. He will be missed tremendously. The family has arranged for funeral services 12:30pm on Friday, 11/6/2020 at Cherokee Memorial Park (Highway 99 at Harney Lane, 14165 N. Beckman Rd., Lodi, Ca 95240 near Vineyard Chapel). Donations to help the family pay for funeral arrangements can be made to gf.me/u/y6w8t3



