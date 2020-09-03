1/2
Ines R. and Paulina C. Casillas
1925 - 2020
Ines R. Casillas Paulina C. Casillas Jan. 22, 1925 - Aug. 22, 2020 June 22, 1930 - Aug. 22, 2020 Ines R. Casillas born January 22, 1925 and Paulina C. Casillas born June 22, 1930 passed away August 22, 2020. They leave behind 12 children, 35 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at Casa Bonita Funeral Home from 9 -11 a.m. A private service will be held 11 a.m. Burial services will be after 12 pm at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.

Published in The Record on Sep. 3, 2020.
