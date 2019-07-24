|
Ingrid P. Ebstein March 8, 1927 - July 21, 2019 Ingrid Palma Ebstein of Stockton, California passed away on July 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the age of 92. Ingrid was born on March 8, 1927 on the family farm in Antelope, Montana. Her parents, Peder and Ingerborg Sorenson, were born in Russevag on Senja Island in Norway, above the Arctic Circle the "land of the midnight sun". She was the last survivor of five brothers and one sister. Farm life was hard, but she loved animals, especially her pet cow Stjerne ("star" in Norwegian.) She dreamed of being a nurse so she worked in a diner and saved her money and volunteered at the hospital in Plentywood. She was known as "Sunshine Sorenson" because of her sunny disposition. An opportunity came for her to stay with some cousins in California where she attended dental nursing school in San Francisco. There, through her friend Ruth she met Henry, a handsome young Jewish immigrant. They went to concerts in Golden Gate Park, rowing on the lake and the opera. Ingrid married Henry Ebstein on January 16, 1948 in Alameda, CA. After the birth of their son David, they moved to Stockton, where their daughter Celeste was born. Henry and Ingrid (who he affectionately called "Norske") were a good team, raised their family, and remained happily married for 68 years, until his death in 2016. Ingrid told a story from those early days on the farm that say a lot about how she was raised and the person she grew up to be. Their first winter in Montana was very cold. Some Native Americans were living in tents nearby. One of them came to the house one day, and using gestures asked to borrow a blanket off their bed. Later, he gratefully returned the blanket, and brought along his wife and new baby to show why he had needed it. Witnessing this and countless other acts of kindness to those in need made a big impression on her. While she preferred to work in the background, her family would jokingly say her "Viking horns" would come out if she needed to speak up for someone in need. Ingrid and Henry were both very active at Temple Israel in Stockton it was their beloved second home and family. She especially loved working in the kitchen there for countless events, holidays, and especially the Annual Jewish Food Fair that she helped establish and run for over 40 years. The Temple kitchen was often referred to as "Ingrid's Kitchen" where she was known to 'run a tight ship.' In addition to cooking and baking, she had many interests. She liked to knit and crochet. She was in a bowling league and won many trophies. She was a Boy Scout den mother and was active in the PTA. She and Henry were in a German club and enjoyed going polka dancing. She loved travelling, especially their trips to Norway, her home in Montana, and to Israel. She was a treasured wife, mother, Oma, and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family, community, and all who knew her. She is survived by her two children: David and Celeste, five grandchildren: Michelle, Amanda, Michael, Daniel and Stephen, and five great-grandchildren: Eliana, Kaitlyn, Micah, Samuel, and Thomas Henry, and many nieces and nephews. Ingrid will be honored and remembered by her family and friends at 11 am on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Temple Israel, 5105 N. El Dorado St., Stockton 95207. Donations can be made to the Temple Israel Building fund or to the .
Published in The Record on July 24, 2019