Irene Alamillo
Sept. 11, 1936 - April 2, 2019
Irene Alamillo, 83, was called home to our Lord early Tuesday morning, April 2nd, in the
comfort of her home surround by family.
She was employed at San
Joaquin County Hospital for over 43 years as a Surgical Nurse.
Irene was the eldest of five siblings. She was preceded in death, by parents John and Mary Olague, brothers John and Andrew.
Her life will be forever cherished in the lives and hearts of her
family who survive her: loving husband Tony, and children: Rose (Arthur), Elizabeth (Tina), Ruthann, Anthony (Maria),
Rita, and Jesus (Linda), 18 grandchildren, and 49 great-grandchildren, and her brother Mark and sisters Loretta Ashman and Cathy (Jess) Reza.
Catholic Mass will be held at 10am, April 25, 2019, at
St. Bernadette's Church,
2544 Plymouth Rd, Stockton, CA. Potluck to follow to celebrate Irene's wonderful life. "Everyone is invited and welcome" as it has always been her saying. Her final resting place will be April 29, 2019,
at Noon at the Sacramento
Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd, Dixon, CA.
Published in The Record on Apr. 21, 2019