Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette's Church
2544 Plymouth Rd
Stockton, CA
Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
5810 Midway Rd
Dixon, CA
Irene Alamillo


1936 - 2019 Obituary
Irene Alamillo Obituary
Irene Alamillo

Sept. 11, 1936 - April 2, 2019

Irene Alamillo, 83, was called home to our Lord early Tuesday morning, April 2nd, in the

comfort of her home surround by family.

She was employed at San

Joaquin County Hospital for over 43 years as a Surgical Nurse.

Irene was the eldest of five siblings. She was preceded in death, by parents John and Mary Olague, brothers John and Andrew.

Her life will be forever cherished in the lives and hearts of her

family who survive her: loving husband Tony, and children: Rose (Arthur), Elizabeth (Tina), Ruthann, Anthony (Maria),

Rita, and Jesus (Linda), 18 grandchildren, and 49 great-grandchildren, and her brother Mark and sisters Loretta Ashman and Cathy (Jess) Reza.

Catholic Mass will be held at 10am, April 25, 2019, at

St. Bernadette's Church,

2544 Plymouth Rd, Stockton, CA. Potluck to follow to celebrate Irene's wonderful life. "Everyone is invited and welcome" as it has always been her saying. Her final resting place will be April 29, 2019,

at Noon at the Sacramento

Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd, Dixon, CA.
Published in The Record on Apr. 21, 2019
