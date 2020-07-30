1/2
Irene Lee Jang
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Lee Jang June 29, 1921- July 24, 2020 Irene Lee Jang was born on June 29, 1921 in San Francisco, CA and passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020 in Palm Desert, CA. She was preceded in death by parents Mun and Yuen Shee Lee, husband Herbert Jang, brother James Lee, daughter-in-law Karen Lee Jang. She is survived by 4 children, Howard (Elsie Nakamoto), Mary (Clement Dare), Margaret (Gary Nakayama), May (Tom Woulfe), 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, brother Harvey Lee (JoAnn), sister-in-law Jan Lee and many nieces and nephews. Our Mother had a long life, went to China with her mother where she spent her formative years, returned to the US in 1940, met and married Herbert in 1941, settling in Tracy/ Stockton area. Mom taught us to stay close to our family members, work hard for our families and to be respectful of everyone. We will miss our beloved Matriarch. Per her request, there will be no service. Donations may be made to: Jene Wah, 238 E Church St., Stockton, CA 95203 or a charity of your choice in her name. The Jang Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved