Irene Lee Jang June 29, 1921- July 24, 2020 Irene Lee Jang was born on June 29, 1921 in San Francisco, CA and passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020 in Palm Desert, CA. She was preceded in death by parents Mun and Yuen Shee Lee, husband Herbert Jang, brother James Lee, daughter-in-law Karen Lee Jang. She is survived by 4 children, Howard (Elsie Nakamoto), Mary (Clement Dare), Margaret (Gary Nakayama), May (Tom Woulfe), 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, brother Harvey Lee (JoAnn), sister-in-law Jan Lee and many nieces and nephews. Our Mother had a long life, went to China with her mother where she spent her formative years, returned to the US in 1940, met and married Herbert in 1941, settling in Tracy/ Stockton area. Mom taught us to stay close to our family members, work hard for our families and to be respectful of everyone. We will miss our beloved Matriarch. Per her request, there will be no service. Donations may be made to: Jene Wah, 238 E Church St., Stockton, CA 95203 or a charity of your choice
in her name. The Jang Family.