Irene M. Sweet

Mom passed from her family on the eve of her 89th birthday.

She has joined her husband of 58 years, Ed G. Sweet, and her daughter Pamela Karleen who preceded her in death.

She was a cool, cool mom, but a toughie when needed. Her family and home were always her focus and her love. She was the glue that brought us together and her memory will keep us together as a family.

Irene is survived by her three children, Bonnie M. Silveria (John) of Denair, Gene E. Sweet (Trudy) of Fresno, and David L. Sweet of Clovis. Her seven grandchildren, Rebecca Sweet (Chris Smith) of Philomath, Oregon; Jesse Sweet (Mel) of Mid West City, Oklahoma; Adam Gerhart (Christine Edinger) of Oakley, California; Nicole DeMarco (Anthony) of Kuna, Idaho; Deanna Sweet, Kristina Sweet and Pamela Sweet all of Fresno, California and sixteen great grandchildren, all of whom she held in her arms at birth or shortly thereafter. She is also survived by her brother Warren (Shorty) Paul of Oak Creek, Wisconsin and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents Arthur C and Alice M Paul of Conrath, Wisconsin and 11 siblings.

Family chapel service will be at Parkview Cemetery in Manteca at 1:30, November 1 (Covid protocols limit the chapel number). A public graveyard service will be held at 2:30 for friends and family.

The family wishes to thank Alexander Cohen Hospice House for the loving care she received in her final days and to the staff at Samaritan Village in Hughson for her care during her residency there. The family requests that any donations be made to either of those two organizations in her memory.



