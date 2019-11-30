|
Irma Barrera Richards Mar. 19, 1940 - Nov. 25, 2019 During the late evening of Nov. 25, 2019 our beloved sister, Irma Barrera Richards, entered eternal life. She joins her late parents, Ramon Barrera and Victoria Barrera DeLeon and her youngest sister, Olivia Barrera Gomez. Irma was a 1959 graduate of Edison H.S. After graduation she attended cosmetology school and worked at various salons throughout Stockton. In the 1970's few women were business owners. She ventured into uncharted waters and became a successful young entrepreneur and proprietor of 2 full service hair salons. As a trailblazer she spoke to young women about business ownership and served as a role model for women to emulate. She was a cosmetologist for 50 years! Irma loved to wear lots of bling and enjoyed a good cocktail. She was an avid 49ers fan and superb cook. Her cooking was in demand at various Sports Bars, festivals and family gatherings. She is survived by her siblings, Gus (Mercie) Barrera, Sr. and Gloria (Richard) Barrera Ford; nephews, Judge Gus (Genny) Barrera, II and Joey (Jen) Barrera, Esq., Sacramento; grand-nephews, Dominic, Brandon, Mateo Barrera and grandniece, Hailey Barrera. We will never forget our sweet and silly Irma. Her smile, her laughter and love for family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3rd at 1PM in the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, Lodi, CA.
Published in The Record on Nov. 30, 2019