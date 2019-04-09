|
|
Isabel Ayala
Jan 8, 1950 - Apr. 4, 2019
On January 8, 1950, Isabel Ayala was born to Juan and Concha Gutierrez. On April 4, 2019 she was surrounded by loved ones when she went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Isabel grew up in Stockton and graduated from Edison High school. On November 3,1972 she was married to the love of her life, Gabriel Ayala. She enjoyed her time with family,watching her grandchildren play sports, taking small frequent trips to Lake Tahoe and Santa Cruz. She
retired from Bank of Stockton in 2013. She was always full of joy and could brighten any room she walked into.
She will be dearly missed but not forgotten by her 3 children, Julie, Sonia, and Gabriel, son-in-law Iohann, grandchildren Niko, Isaiah, Ricky, Luke, and Matthew. Brothers Andrew,
Tommy, and George (whom she was preceded in death by).
Sisters Mary and Judy and
several in-laws, nieces and
nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 10 at 6:30 pm. at Oasis Church,
4950 Claremont Ave., Stockton. Burial will be held on April 11 at 11:00 am. Cherokee Memorial Cemetery in Lodi, Highway 99 at Harney Ln.
Published in The Record on Apr. 9, 2019