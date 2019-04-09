Home

POWERED BY

Isabel Ayala

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Isabel Ayala Obituary
Isabel Ayala

Jan 8, 1950 - Apr. 4, 2019

On January 8, 1950, Isabel Ayala was born to Juan and Concha Gutierrez. On April 4, 2019 she was surrounded by loved ones when she went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Isabel grew up in Stockton and graduated from Edison High school. On November 3,1972 she was married to the love of her life, Gabriel Ayala. She enjoyed her time with family,watching her grandchildren play sports, taking small frequent trips to Lake Tahoe and Santa Cruz. She

retired from Bank of Stockton in 2013. She was always full of joy and could brighten any room she walked into.

She will be dearly missed but not forgotten by her 3 children, Julie, Sonia, and Gabriel, son-in-law Iohann, grandchildren Niko, Isaiah, Ricky, Luke, and Matthew. Brothers Andrew,

Tommy, and George (whom she was preceded in death by).

Sisters Mary and Judy and

several in-laws, nieces and

nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 10 at 6:30 pm. at Oasis Church,

4950 Claremont Ave., Stockton. Burial will be held on April 11 at 11:00 am. Cherokee Memorial Cemetery in Lodi, Highway 99 at Harney Ln.
Published in The Record on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.