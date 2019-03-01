|
|
Isabelle A. Massod
Feb. 1, 1929 - Feb. 16, 2019
Isabelle A. Massod, age 90,
passed away peacefully on
Saturday, February 16, 2019. Isabelle was born on February 1, 1929 in Lebanon to Tom and Laura Rishwain. She has been a native of Stockton, California for 85 years where she met the love of her life Tony J. Massod. She was married to Tony for 43 years until his death in 1990.
Together, they raised eight
children: Anthony Massod
(Marlene), Laura Laber (Jim), David Massod (Linda), Diane Bowe (James), Chris Massod (Konnie), Therese Massod, Gerilyn Buhagiar (Lino), and Ceceilia Massod.
The family expanded to include 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. After raising a family, Isabelle went to school and became a registered nurse where she passionately cared for countless individuals. As a devout Catholic, her love of Christ and the blessed mother was a prominent aspect in her daily life. Although she is greatly missed, her family rests easy knowing that heaven gained an angel, where she is dancing with the love of her life once again.
Published in The Record on Mar. 1, 2019