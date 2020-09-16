1/2
Isao Fukushima
1929 - 2020
Isao Fukushima Feb. 15, 1929 - Aug. 26, 2020 Isao Fukushima, 91, was a Korean veteran an a intelligence officer. Survived by wife of 63 years, Mieko; nephew Richard and niece Karen Sakai; sister-in-law Mary and numerous other nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and Morikichi and Chiyeno; brothers Tad and Ken; sister Betsy Goto; nephew Glen; niece June Fukushima. Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Stockton Buddhist Church.

Published in The Record on Sep. 16, 2020.
