Isao Fukushima Feb. 15, 1929 - Aug. 26, 2020 Isao Fukushima, 91, was a Korean veteran an a intelligence officer. Survived by wife of 63 years, Mieko; nephew Richard and niece Karen Sakai; sister-in-law Mary and numerous other nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and Morikichi and Chiyeno; brothers Tad and Ken; sister Betsy Goto; nephew Glen; niece June Fukushima. Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Stockton Buddhist Church.



